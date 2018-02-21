Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is reportedly working on a gaming smartphone. A new handset has surfaced on AnTuTu Benchmark, which shows that the smartphone will sport flagship specifications as per 2018 standards.

The AnTuTu listing reveals that Xiaomi's device is dubbed as Blackshark and would be the first gaming smartphone by the company. The listing suggests that the phone will come with an onboard storage of 32GB, although higher variants like 64GB and 128GB are also expected from the company.

The device has also received an impressive score of 270,680 points which means it has received 100,000 more points as compared to Razer Phone. Moreover, the device is also one of the highest scorers in a synthetic benchmark.

The listing suggests that flagship will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC which is the next-gen processor, paired with an Adreno 630 GPU and 8GB RAM.

Blackshark is also expected to feature a full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1080x2160 pixels along with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device runs on MIUI on top of Android 8.0.0 out-of-the-box.

The listing didn't reveal any additional information on custom features like boosted graphics or internal cooling to the smartphone. If we compare it with other OEMs such as Samsung and Asus, they do include these features in their devices.

Blackshark is expected to enter the smartphone gaming market with a unique design and undercut Razer Phone with some pocket-friendly price tags.

Xiaomi is also expected to launch a sub-brand, which will specifically focus on the smartphone gaming segment. Rumors also suggest that the device can be Mi7 or Mi MIX 2S.