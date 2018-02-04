Just a few days back we reported that Xiaomi's Redmi Note 3 had started getting the MIUI 9.2 Global stable update, and now the Chinese company seems to have released the update for two of its most popular budget smartphones of the same year – the Redmi 3S and Redmi 3S Prime.

The new update comes as MIUI 9.2.2.0.MALMIEK and is around 376 MB in size, and just like the Redmi Note 3, the update for the Redmi 3S and Redmi 3S Prime is also based on Android Marshmallow, meaning the update will not bring any Android version upgrade over the previous MIUI version (i.e. MIUI 8).

Meanwhile, newer Xiaomi devices like the Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4 which were launched with Android Marshmallow have been upgraded to Android 7.1.2 Nougat after the MIUI 9.2 update.

The MIUI 9.2 update for Redmi 3S/3S Prime has the April 2017 security patch which is also outdated, since the latest January 2018 security update has been rolled out. The older security patch leaves the devices vulnerable to the KRACK WPA2 Wi-Fi network vulnerability which Xiaomi fixed in the other devices including the Redmi Note 3, which gets the January 2018 security patch in the MIUI 9.2 update.

Also bear in mind, the MIUI 9.2 update for Redmi 3S and Redmi 3S Prime is a Nightly build. Xiaomi usually releases Nightly builds to random users to get feedback and will roll out the same as a Stable build to everybody else if the feedback is good.

What's new in MIUI 9.2 for Redmi 3S/3S Prime?

In terms of the changes, the latest MIUI 9.2 update for Redmi 3S/3S Prime will come with interactive and fresh UI changes such as animated app icons, a new Gallery app, Calendar Cards and an App Vault. The update also brings a new Mi Video app, updated Mi Explorer and Mi Drop. However, Redmi 3S users will not be getting features like New Notification Shade, Split Screen Mode (only with Android Nougat) and Quick app switch.

Additional features include a simplified UI, a reading mode that can automatically turn on/off at sunset and sunrise and a redesigned homepage. The update also brings in the ability to select multiple apps and move them into a folder and add widgets into an empty space with just a single tap.

The MIUI 9 Global Stable ROM update was announced alongside the launch of the Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Plus smartphones in India in November last year and was released thereafter. Xiaomi started rolling out the update in batches – with newer devices like the Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4 getting the update in the first batch, and older devices getting it in the subsequent batches.

The MIUI 9 Global ROM was scheduled to hit the third batch which includes the Redmi Note 3, Redmi 3S and Redmi 3S Prime, sometime in late December. However, it was delayed due to some bug in the update.

Xiaomi had earlier released a list of 40 devices that will be getting the MIUI 9 update - which include devices that were launched way back in 2012. The company has recently started rolling out the update for the 2014 batch Redmi Note and the first Xiaomi phone launched in India, Redmi 1S.

How to check for MIUI 9.2 update on your Redmi 3S/3S Prime

As mentioned before, the MIUI 9.2 update has been rolled out only to select batch Redmi 3S and 3S Prime users and will reach all other users in the coming days. However, the update is currently available for Redmi Note 3 users and Redmi 3S/3S Prime users can also check for the update by following these steps: Go to Settings > Scroll down > Tap About phone > Tap System updates. The device will automatically look for updates if available.