Xiaomi's success in India is unprecedented. By selling millions of smartphones in each quarter, the company has managed to gain a strong foothold in the country. The first two quarters of 2017 have been extra favourable to the Chinese tech giant.

Applauding the company's success in the first half of 2017, Xiaomi's VP and India MD Manu Kumar Jain on Friday announced that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 "broke all records to become No. 1 selling smartphone in Q1 & Q2." According to Jain, the company sold a whopping 5 million units in a short span of 6 months, setting a new benchmark for other OEMs in the market.

IDC market research firm had declared that the Redmi Note 4 was one of the highest selling smartphones in Q1 2017. And in Q2 2017, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 had a market share of 7.2 percent, Jain tweeted. To put it into perspective, one in every four smartphones sold online during Q2 was a Redmi Note 4.

#RedmiNote4: 5M units sold within 6 months of launch (23 Jan-23 July). Broke all records to become No. 1 selling smartphone in Q1 & Q2 (1/4) pic.twitter.com/BcZEXGAAmz — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) August 11, 2017

#RedmiNote4: had 7.2% market share in Q2. In fact, 1 in every 4 smartphone sold online was a Redmi Note 4 during Q2. (2/4) pic.twitter.com/BNzCjLEozc — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) August 11, 2017

To celebrate this new milestone, Xiaomi has come up with a unique idea. At the Thyagraj Stadium in New Delhi, the company has created the world's largest grain mosaic art, which is spread across 6,000 square feet area. To make this art, 40,000 kg of food grains such as pulses and rice, have been used, which will then be used to feed 5 lakh hungry people on India's 71st Independence Day this August 15.

40000 kg food grains will be used to feed 5 lakh people this Independence day! #NoMiWithoutYou #RedmiNote4 (4/4) https://t.co/5tXT95ZJ40 — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) August 11, 2017

Xiaomi had set a target to sell 7 million units of Redmi Note 4 by the end of this year, but the current pace suggests the target will be achieved well ahead of time. Launched earlier this year, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has proved its worth with competitive price and compelling features. In just 45 days, the company had sold 1 million units.

The low price, high value of the Redmi Note 4 created a huge demand for the phone. To balance the demand and supply, the phone has been made available in flash sales ever since it was launched. There seems to be no sign of open sales for the handset, but the company has managed to hold flash sales more frequently to quickly fulfil the demand.

As a part of Flipkart's Big Freedom Sale, the Redmi Note 4 is available in an open sale, but we won't bet on its continuity once the shopping extravaganza ends on August 11. If you'd like to know more about the Redmi Note 4 and its worth, don't forget to check out our detailed review of the handset.