Once a luck, twice a coincidence, but with Xiaomi it's practically a habit now. The successful flash sale strategy continues as the company's new smartphones in the selfie-centric series — Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite — went on sale for the first time in India on Wednesday.

The company managed to sell 1.5 lakh units of the Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite on Amazon.in and Mi.com in a matter of just three minutes. With such rush to grab the ultra-affordable smartphones, the next question is when the phones will be available again.

Luckily, we have an answer. Xiaomi will be holding the second sale for the Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite on November 15, which also means the handsets will be available every Wednesday until there is a balance in demand and supply.

The next sale will be held on Amazon India and Mi.com platforms at noon, Manu Kumar Jain, vice president of Xiaomi and Managing Director Xiaomi India, announced on Twitter on Wednesday.

#RedmiY1 & Redmi Y1 Lite: >150K units sold in ~3 mins across @amazonIN and https://t.co/lzFXOcGyGQ ??



Thank you Mi Fans for your love and support. ? Next sale is on 15th Nov at 12 noon!

#LoveYourSelfie pic.twitter.com/sNxeSkGDin — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) November 8, 2017

For those who'd rather wait than line up for the new Redmi smartphones in the virtual queue, both phones will soon hit the shelves in offline stores.

Are the phones worthy of their hype?

It's natural to ask that, so we will let you be the judge.

Read: First Impressions of Xiaomi Redmi Y1 series

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 and Y1 Lite are called selfie smartphones, which should attract a large audience looking for this specific feature. But that's not it. The pricing is also a major highlight here.

The Redmi Y1 comes in two variants — 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM — priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999, respectively.

The Redmi Y1 Lite comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM and is priced at Rs 6,999. The difference in price is justified by their features.

Xaiomi Redmi Y1 packs a 16MP front-facing camera with LED light and a Beautify 3.0 feature. The handset sports a 5.5-inch HD display, a 13MP rear camera with dual-LED flash, a 3,080mAh battery and an octa-core Snapdragon 435 chipset. The phone also runs Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 out of the box.

As for the Redmi Y1 Lite, the handset comes with a 5.5-inch HD display, a 13MP rear camera with PDAF and dual LED flash, and a 5MP front-snapper. It is powered by a Snapdragon 425 chipset, 3,080mAh battery and MIUI 9 OS.

Both phones have dual SIM support with 4G VoLTE and microSD card expansion.