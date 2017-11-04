Xiaomi has released the Redmi Y1, adding one more to the long line of handsets released this year.

It may be new in India but was launched in September this year with the name Redmi Note 5A Prime in the global market.

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 comes in two variants — one with 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM priced at Rs 8,999 and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM model with a price tag of Rs 10,999.

This means it will not only compete with handsets from other companies but also with siblings Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4, as they belong to a similar price bracket, with the former priced at Rs 9,999 for 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and Rs 10,999 for 3GB RAM + 32GB storage.

The Redmi Y1 sports a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 720x1,280 pixels (236 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, and runs MIUI 9.0 OS based on Android 7.0 (Nougat) operating system.

I also comes packed with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage expandable by up to 128GB via microSD card.

The device also features a 13MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, phase detection autofocus and LED flash, a 16MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, and a 3,080mAh battery.

How will the handset stack up against the Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4, and which smartphone should you buy?

It's hard to say which device you should buy but here are key specifications of the handsets to give you a fair idea of what they have to offer.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 specifications

It is available in three variants and sports a 5.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density).

Under th hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, Android Marshmallow OS (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat), 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to128GB via microSD card), and a 4,100mAh battery.

In terms of camera, it mounts a 13MP main lens with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, and a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 85-degree wide-angle view of field.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 specifications

The device features a 5-inch display with 720x1,280 pixels (296 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 chipset, Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system, 3GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage (memory expandable up to 128GB via microSD card).

It also has a 13MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, phase detection autofocus and LED flash, a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture, and 4,100mAh battery with fast-charging technology.