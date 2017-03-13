New product launches are always exciting and Xiaomi seems to see no end to it. The Chinese smartphone brand is all set to launch yet another smartphone in China before the big release of Mi 6 flagship next month. The company is planning to expand its Redmi line of smartphones with all-new Redmi Pro 2.

The first thing Redmi Note Pro attracted consumers' attention last year with was the dual camera setup at the back. But it seems the phone-maker is ditching the dual camera for a single lens camera at the back, which many might see as a downgrade. As it appears, Redmi Pro 2 will feature a 12MP Sony IMX362 sensor for the rear camera when it launches sometime this month.

There's no official word on Redmi Pro 2's release, but GizmoChina claims that the launch might happen towards the end of March. The handset has already made several rounds on the internet, giving an early peek at the specs of the phone.

Based on the rumours, Redmi Pro 2 will get a Snapdragon 660 processor, but it is also possible to come with MediaTek Helio P25. The device will bring some key improvements on board, such as a larger 4,500mAh battery, 4GB and 6GB RAM options, which will be paired with 64GB and 128GB storage variants, respectively.

Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 will have an all-metal design with 2.5D curved glass on top to give it a premium look. The pricing of the device is also out, and the entry-level model will cost ¥1,599 (approx. Rs 15,300) while the high-end variant will be priced slightly higher at ¥1,799 (approx. Rs 17,200).

All eyes are set on Xiaomi's upcoming flagship Mi 6, which is due for release on April 16. But the launch of Redmi Pro 2 will keep fans busy with the new device until the main countdown begins.