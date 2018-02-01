Just a few days ago, we reported Xiaomi has finally started rolling out the MIUI 9 Global Stable ROM to its Redmi Note 3 smartphone that was launched in 2016. And now, the first two Notes launched in the Redmi series - the Redmi Note and the Redmi Note Prime - have also started receiving the MIUI 9.2 update.

Xiaomi had launched the original Redmi Note back in 2014 with MIUI 5 based on Android 4.4.2 KitKat, and the updated Redmi Note Prime variant was launched in August 2015 with MIUI 7 based on Android 4.4.4 KitKat.

According to a GSMArena report citing user reports, the original Redmi Note has started receiving the MIUI 9.2.2.0 (KHIMIEK) version, while the Redmi Note Prime is getting MIUI 9.2.3.0 (KHKMIEK) version.

Sadly though, the updates do not bring any Android version update and are still based on Android KitKat operating system. The updates for both phones are between 150 and 200 MB in size and are being rolled out in phases and should arrive for all units by the end of the week.

And although Xiaomi hasn't upgraded the Android versions on the phones with the latest MIUI 9.2 update, it has, however, introduced many new features to enhance the experience over the previous MIUI 8 version in the Redmi Note and Redmi Note Prime.

After updating their phones to MIUI 9, Redmi Note and Note Prime users will get several UI design changes, including animated app icons, an app lock and two new themes.

There are also new features like App Search in Dual apps settings, Calendar Cards and an updated Mi Video app with Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode that allows users to continue to watch videos in a small PiP window while texting or carrying out another task. Apart from this, there are also plenty of optimizations and bug fixes that help speed up the phone.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has also started rolling out the MIUI 9.2 update to the Redmi 1S which was the first Xiaomi smartphone launched in India back in 2014. The update for Redmi 1S comes as MIUI 9.2.2.0 (KHCMIEK) and is also based on Android KitKat.

Xiaomi had earlier announced a list of 40 devices – including those launched as far back as 2012 – that will get MIUI 9 update. While some of the newer devices like Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4, Mi Max 2, Redmi Y1 have already got the updates, older devices like the Redmi Note 3 and now the Redmi Note and Note Prime have just started to receive it.

Other devices like the Redmi 3S/3S Prime are expected to receive it in the coming days.

How to check for MIUI 9.2 update on your Redmi smartphones

Make sure you switch on your data connection or are connected to a stable Wi-Fi network.

Go to Settings > scroll down to About Phone > tap System Update.

The phone will automatically look for available updates and will show the update available and you can proceed to install the update.