Xiaomi is all set to unveil its highly-anticipated budget phone 'Redmi Note 5A', as its launch date has been officially confirmed. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has posted a teaser image revealing the handset's launch date alongside co-founder Bin Lin's portrait, via his official Weibo handle.

The teaser image clearly confirms that the Redmi Note 5A will be launched on August 21 at 19:30 local time. Just a couple of days ago, the same handset's specs and images leaked on TENAA alongside the premium Redmi Note 5 variant.

Some of the key specs rumoured for the Redmi Note 5A include 5.5-inch HD display, Snapdragon 425 processor clocked at 1.4GHz, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 32GB via microSD slot, 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing selfie camera, and a 3000mAh battery.

The Redmi Note 5A is expected to run Android 7.1.1 Nougat with MIUI 9 skin out-of-the-box. It is touted to be available in nine colour options including black, white, gray, blue, red, pink, silver, gold and rose gold.

According to a recent SlashLeaks report, Redmi Note 5A is expected to retail at 999 Yuan (around $150 or Rs. 9,600) while Redmi Note 5 will be priced at 1,200 Yuan (around $180 or Rs. 11,500).

