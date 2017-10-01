Xiaomi appears to be gearing up to release the Redmi Note 5 after the stupendous success of its Redmi Note 4 especially in developing markets like India. The Chinese technology giant is yet to announce the launch date of its upcoming budget smartphone but reports have claimed that it might see the light of day soon in its home country.

Interestingly, new renders of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 published by Hub91Mobiles have revealed the camera features and design. The device is seen with dual camera in the back with led flash, a fingerprint sensor below that, and a bezel-less display.

It is reported that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 will mount a dual 16MP main camera and a 5MP front-snapper. It is expected to sport full-metal body, a 5.5-inch full HD display with 401 ppi (pixel density), powered by a MediaTek Helio P25 octa-core processor (Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset for Indian market), run Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 OS, come packed with a 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage, and house a 4,000mAh battery.

Reports also have it that the Redmi 5 will come in three variants -- 3GB RAM + 32GB storage at 1,200 Yuan ($175 / €155), 4GB RAM + 32GB storage at 1,400 Yuan ($205 / €180), and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at 1,500 Yuan ($220 / €195).

It may be mentioned that the Redmi Note 4 features a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset, an Android Marshmallow operating system (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat). It also features a 4,100mAh battery, a 13MP main camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, and a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 85-degree wide angle view of field.

The handset comes in three models -- 2GB RAM + 32GB storage priced at at Rs 9,999, 3GB RAM + 32GB storage at Rs 10,999, and 4GB RAM+64GB storage at Rs 12,999 (memory expandable up to128GB via microSD card).