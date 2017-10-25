2017 has been a great year for smartphones, and it turned out to be the best for Xiaomi so far. As the trend of bezel-less displays define the smartphone culture, Xiaomi is making sure it is not left too far behind.

One of the early adopters of bezel-less designs in last year is Mi Mix and continued dedication seen in the Mi MIX 2, Xiaomi is going to make full screen smartphones more commonly available. If you can wait longer, Xiaomi's answer to the bezel-less smartphone trend will satisfy your needs without burning a deep hole in your pockets.

Rumours have been rife about Xiaomi launching the successor to its popular Redmi Note 4 and give it a stylish makeover with an 18:9 aspect ratio full screen display. With the bezels gone, users will have a larger screen real estate on their smartphone, and not to mention the urge to flaunt the flagship design.

While we have heard a lot about the Redmi Note 5 and its considerable upgrades, we are here to bring your attention to the other two phones that are going to have the same bezel-less full screen display as the Redmi Note 5.

According to GizmoChina's source, Xiaomi is planning to launch Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus besides the Redmi Note 5. The common denominator in all three phones is going to be the 18:9 aspect ratio screen with varying screen size and configuration.

Exact details of the unannounced phones are in flux, but TENAA listing for one of the Redmi phone showed a 5.5-inch HD+ display, which is being linked to the Redmi 5. According to the source, the Redmi 5 will have 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

The Redmi 5 Plus was also spotted on TENAA with a 5.9-inch Full HD+ display. Other details suggest Helio P25 chipset, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. While the chipset in question is subject to change depending on the markets, and instead acquire an equivalent Snapdragon processor.

Finally, the highlight of the trio – Xiaomi RedmI Note 5 – is expected to have a Snapdragon 636 chipset, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. Going by the history, Xiaomi will also release other variants with higher RAM and storage. The handset's currently estimated price is around ¥1599, which roughly translates to Rs 15,700.

Several reports have suggested that the rumoured Redmi smartphones are going to be released in December, but the lack of confirmation from the company should suggest you take this information with a grain of salt.