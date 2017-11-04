Xiaomi has released several smartphones this year in India but the one that stood out from the pack as far as sales are concerned is the Redmi Note 4. More than five million units were reportedly sold, making it the best selling smartphone in the country in the first half of this year. So, it is natural for Xiaomi fans to expect big from the upcoming Redmi Note 5, and if all goes well, it could be the first release of 2018 from the company.

The Chinese technology giant is yet to reveal the release date of its upcoming Redmi Note 5 but its launch is imminent as it has been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking site. Interestingly, a new Xiaomi handset with 18:9 aspect ratio has been certified by the Chinese telecom equipment certification authority TENAA, and it has sparked off speculations that it could be the Redmi Note 4 successor as it is expected to feature a similar display.

It may be mentioned that the Redmi Note 4 was announced in January this year. So, fans will expect its successor to arrive at around the same time. However, it could come to India only a few months after releasing it in its home country China if past tradition is anything to go by.

What we know so far about Redmi Note 5

The device has been spotted with Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 octa-core processor, Android 7.1.2 Nougat operating system, a single-core score of 1,403 and multi-core score of 2,949 on Geekbench. However, other reports have suggested that it could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset as Snapdragon 617 doesn't support 18:9 aspect ratio display.

According to reports that we have seen so far, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 will feature a 5.5-inch full HD display with 401 ppi (pixel density), a 3GB/4GB RAM, a 32GB/64GB storage, a dual 16MP main camera, a 5MP front-snapper, and a 4,000mAh battery. It is also expected to come in three variants — 3GB RAM + 32GB storage priced at 1,200 yuan ($175 / €155), 4GB RAM + 32GB storage at 1,400 yuan ($205 / €180), and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at 1,500 yuan ($220 / €195).

It may be noted that one has to take the specifications of the Redmi Note 5 with a pinch of salt as the company is yet to officially reveal its details.