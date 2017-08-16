Xiaomi is allegedly prepping the launch of Redmi Note 4 successors as Redmi Note 5 and Note 5A have been spotted on Chinese certification site TENAA with several of their key specs getting confirmed. The TENNA listing also confirms the key design elements and looks of these two affordable handsets in leaked close-up screenshots.

Redmi Note 5 is tipped to be the premium variant with a 5.5in HD display (1280 x 720 pixels) and an unidentified octa-core processor clocked at 1.4GHz. Although there is no clue on the chipset being used for this model, earlier rumours point to Snapdragon 630 SoC.

In contrast, Redmi Note 5A is touted to be the scaled down or budget version of Note 5, wherein the former is reportedly powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor clocked at 1.4GHz. Several specs including the display size, battery capacity and screen resolution are same for both the smartphones with the exception of inbuilt storage and camera capabilities.

As for the camera specs, the premium Note 5 ships with 16MP rear snapper and a 13MP front-facing selfie camera while the Note 5A comes with 13MP rear camera and a weaker 5MP selfie shooter. Moving on to memory and storage configuration, the premium variant will include 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 128GB via microSD slot. The TENAA listing also shows both the devices running Android 7.1.1 Nougat with MIUI 9 skin out-of-the-box.

Pricing and availability

As far as availability is concerned, both the smartphones are expected to launch in multiple colour variants. The Redmi Note 5A will be available in 9 colour options including black, white, gold, rose gold, pink, red, silver and grey, while the Redmi Note 5 will launch in grey, black, white, gold and rose gold variants only.

According to a recent SlashLeaks report, Redmi Note 5A is expected to retail at 999 Yuan (around $150 or Rs. 9,600) while Redmi Note 5 will be priced at 1,200 Yuan (around $180 or Rs. 11,500). Although there is no word on the release details for Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5A is expected to be launched on August 21.