Xiaomi is enjoying success in India with incredible sales of its smartphone. A day after it announced that it sold 3 million units of Redmi 3S series in India in less than six months, Xiaomi had another great sale for the Redmi Note 4.

Xiaomi has conducted a series of Redmi Note 4 flash sales on Flipkart and Mi.com over the past weeks and managed to get a spectacular response. The stock ran out in a matter of minutes, and the same happened on Wednesday, February 15, when the device last went on sale.

Several potential buyers had to return empty-handed due to unavailability of the stock. The Redmi Note 4 is not available either on Mi.com or Flipkart. If you are committed to buying this phone and this one only, the next sale is not due to take place for a couple of more days.

When is the next sale?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will be available on Flipkart as well as on Mi.com on Wednesday, February 22. The flash sale opens at 12 noon on both websites.

Why is the Redmi Note 4 so much in demand?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is the most recent launch by the Chinese smartphone maker. The device offers great value for money. Starting at Rs. 9,999, the Redmi Note 4 comes in three variants. The base model has 2GB RAM for its starting price while the mid-variant features 3GB RAM for Rs. 10,999. Both the variants have 32GB storage in common. The high-end variant sports 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and costs Rs. 12,999. The rest of the specifications are the same for all three models.

They include a 5.5-inch Full HD display, 13MP primary camera, a 5MP front snapper, a 4,100mAh battery, Snapdragon 625 chipset, and a fingerprint scanner.

Here's how to buy Redmi Note 4 in flash sale