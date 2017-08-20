Coolpad's newest flagship phone 'Cool Play 6' is scheduled for India launch today, 20 August, as per the recent press invite that reads: "Live to Play. Welcome to 6era." The launch event is expected to kick off in Dubai around 7.30pm local time or 9.00pm IST on Sunday, August 20.

Cool Play 6 was initially launched for the Chinese market in May in two colour variants, Soft Gold and Black. Riding on the success of China launch, Coolpad has been teasing the handset on its official Facebook page with the tagline "6 is not just a number anymore! It is a new era and new benchmark. Monster is all set for 20th Aug. The thrilling power, the invincible. Stay tuned to know more. #LiveToPlay."

Cool Play 6 will undoubtedly face stiff competition from the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A which is expected to launch tomorrow alongside the premium Redmi Note 5 handset. Apart from Xiaomi, the Cool Play 6 will have to contend with the likes of Huawei, Oppo and Vivo, among other Chinese and domestic brands.

Cool Play 6 Design

Coming to the design and looks, the Cool Play 6 sports a metal unibody design with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner alongside a dual rear camera setup.

Cool Play 6 specs

Moving on to the key specifications, the Cool Play 6 has a 5.5-inch full HD display powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor and Adreno 510 GPU. The handset comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage with a microSD storage expansion slot.

The flagship phone will be fuelled by a powerful 4,060mAh battery which is rated to offer 252 hours of standby time, at least 6 hours of gaming and around 9 hours of web browsing on the go.

Coming to the connectivity options, the smartphone features a USB Type C port for quick charging and data transfer, GPS, dual SIM slots, 4G/LTE, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Music aficionados will enjoy the dual stereo speakers at the bottom and the highly-desirable 3.5mm audio jack at the top, besides the volume rocker buttons on the right.

Photography enthusiasts will be delighted with the dual 13MP rear camera offering paired with dual LED flash. Immerse yourself with the bokeh effect produced by its capable lens, thanks to its hybrid setup of monochrome and coloured sensors. The handset also throws in an 8MP front-facing selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Coolpad Cool Play 6 price and availability

Coolpad is yet to reveal the pricing details of the phone for the Indian market. However, the phone is currently retailing at CNY 1,499 (Rs. 14,000 approx.) and speculation is rife that the handset will be marketed with an aggressive pricing strategy owing to the stiff competition from the domestic players.