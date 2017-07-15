Xiaomi is enjoying the success of its smartphones in India that were launched just this year. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A are quite popular among shoppers as they continue to be in demand. Due to the increasing demand and limited stock, all three phones are made available on certain days in a flash sale model.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A went on sale on Thursday on Amazon India, and the stock replenished in a matter of few minutes. The Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4 also have the same demand, which makes it hard for consumers to buy them.

Despite the limited stock, buyers are still lining up to get the Xiaomi smartphones in India. And why not, after all, these Redmi phones have the best value in the market in terms of price-to-specs ratio. If you're getting tired of the failed attempts to buy the Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4 or Redmi 4A in India, here's an easy way out.

Anyone can purchase the Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4 or Redmi 4A by pre-ordering their choice of smartphone on Mi.com. By pre-ordering, customers are actually placing an order for the phone, which will be shipped later than usual. But the company assures that the phones will be shipped within 5 days of pre-ordering, which seems like a fair deal.

When you pre-order any one of the Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4 or Redmi 4A smartphones on Mi.com, it is mandatory to make the payment in advance. There is no cash on delivery option for pre-ordering the phones, but it saves you the hassles of waiting for the next flash sale.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 comes in three variants 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB configuration models, priced at Rs. 9,999, Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 12,999, respectively. For the price, the Redmi Note 4 packs a 5.5-inch Full HD display, metallic unibody, a 13MP rear-facing sensor with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture and dual-tone LED flash, and a 5MP front snapper.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is powered by a Snapdragon 625 chipset, a 4,100mAh battery, and supports dual SIM cards, fingerprint scanning, 4G VoLTE among other standard connectivity options.

For those with a lower budget, Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A present a better alternative. The Redmi 4A is the cheapest of the trio with a Rs. 5,999 price tag. It offers a 5-inch HD display, a 13-megapixel rear camera, a 5MP front snapper, and dual SIM 4G VoLTE support. The Redmi 4A is powered by a Snapdragon 425 chipset, 2GB RAM, Android-based MIUI 8 custom UI and 16GB expandable storage up to 128GB. Under that polycarbonate sealed unibody with a smooth matte finish is a 3,120mAh battery.

Finally, there's Redmi 4 and it comes in three variants. The entry-level model with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage costs Rs. 6,999, while 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB variants are priced at Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 10,999, respectively. Only for the 3GB RAM variant is up for pre-orders this time.

For the price, the Redmi 4 features a 5-inch HD display, a 13MP rear snapper with LED flash and a 5MP front camera. The handset has a metal unibody and a fingerprint scanner located at the back of the device. It is powered by a 4100mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor and supports 4G VoLTE bands and dual SIM cards.