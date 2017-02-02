Expectations from Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 were sky-high after the stupendous success of Redmi Note 3 in India and China, and it looks like the company will not disappoint the fans. Xiaomi is all set for its flash sale 3 after two successful outings, and you have to be on your toes to buy the device.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 was up for purchase via flash sale for the first time in India on January 23 on Flipkart and Mi.com, reportedly selling 250,000 units. It was up for sale again on Flipkart on January 30.

Mi fans, who failed to purchase the device in the first two flash sales, can try their luck once again. The handset will be available on the company's official website on Friday and it (flash sale 3) will start at 12.00 pm sharp.

You have to be prepared and quick to successfully book the device, as mad rush for it could leave you disappointed. Make sure that you log in to Mi.com before 12 pm as the flash sale usually gets over in a few seconds.

Two variants of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 -- 32GB ROM + 3GB RAM priced at Rs 10,999, and 64GB ROM + 4GB RAM priced at Rs 12,999 – are available for purchase in India. The 32GB ROM + 2GB RAM variants (priced Rs 9,999) is not available at the moment. Both the variants sport a 5.5-inch screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset, and runs Android Marshmallow operating system.

The handset also features a memory slot up to 128GB, a 13MP camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, a 5MP front-snapper with an f/2.0 aperture, 85-degree wide angle view of field, new Beautify app with smart and pro mode, and a 4,100mAh battery.

Should you buy the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4? Well, it is one of the best handsets priced under Rs 15,000 currently available in India. In terms of specification, it has an edge over devices like Moto G4 Plus, Lenovo K5 Note, OnePlus X and LeEco Le 2 with better battery, RAM and ROM.

