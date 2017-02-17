Xiaomi has a lot going on behind those curtains, and snippets of the same are being leaked into the world in an orderly fashion. Everything from the Mi 6 to new Redmi series smartphones, we've heard it all. But the latest information on Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus gives a solid proof that the company is near to expanding its budget smartphone portfolio.

Xiaomi's Redmi series has been extremely successful and popular among shoppers. Following the success of Redmi 4, the Chinese smartphone maker is working on its successors, which made a stop at the Chinese regulatory body TENNA's website.

There are arguments over the name of the Redmi 4 successor and it is not sure whether it will be called Redmi 4X or Redmi 5. Let's go with the latter for the time being as it is being widely referred to, and look into the crux of the latest leak, which gives a peek at the key specs.

Two models, MAE136 and MBE6A5 were spotted on TENAA with slightly different specs. Based on their diversity, it is easy to conclude that one of them is the "Plus" variant with a larger display.

Starting with the MAE136 or Redmi 5, the TENAA listing revealed a 5-inch HD display, a 1.4GHz octa-core CPU, 3GB RAM, 32GB expandable storage, a 4,000mAh battery and Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow will power the handset. The handset is also expected to sport a 13MP rear camera with LED flash, a 5MP front snapper, a fingerprint scanner at the back and dual SIM support.

As for the MBE6A5 or Redmi 5 Plus, the handset features a 5.5-inch Full HD display, a 2GHz deca-core processor, 3GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. The rest of the features, including the camera, battery, biometric security, and software remain same as the Redmi 5, the listing revealed.

The listing also carries images of the devices, which shows the design is almost identical to the Redmi 3S Prime. The antenna lines on the back are bold in the new handsets, while rest of the design is intact.

There is no exact release date for the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus at the moment, but TENAA's certification confirms the handsets will first hit the Chinese market. It remains to be seen whether the company makes these phones available outside or keeps it exclusive to China like some of its other handsets.