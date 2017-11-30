More details of Xiaomi Redmi 5 have started surfacing over the last few days as its release date draws near.

We have seen purported renders of the handset, and now Chinese telecom equipment certification authority TENAA has approved it, paving the way for its launch.

It is reported that Xiaomi Redmi 5 will be unveiled on December 7 along with its bigger sibling, the Redmi 5 Plus. Its launch is imminent as it has received TENAA certification, which is mandatory for any smartphone being released in China.

Expectations from Xiaomi Redmi 5 will be high following the success of the Redmi 4, which did well, especially in developing markets like India.

Expected key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi 5

The handset may sport a 5.7-inch HD+ touchscreen with 18:9 aspect ration and 1,440x720 resolution, measure 151.8x72.8x7.7 mm in dimension and weigh 157g.

Under the hood, it is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, Android 7.1.2 Nougat underneath MIUI, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB internal memory with microSD card slot, a 12MP main camera, a 5MP front-snapper, and a 4,000mAh battery.

It is reported that Xiaomi Redmi 5 will come with a price tag of 1,399 Yuan (around $212 / Rs 13,600).

It may be mentioned that the Redmi 4 sports a 5-inch display with 720x1,280 pixels (296 ppi pixel density), is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 chipset, runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system, and comes packed with 3GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage (memory expandable up to 128GB via microSD card).

The handset also features a 13MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, phase detection autofocus and LED flash, a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture, and 4,100mAh battery with fast-charging technology.