Xiaomi launched its latest ultra-affordable smartphone, Redmi 4A, in India on Tuesday, bringing a new sense of competition to the budget phone arena, which has been busy with new entries. The new budget Android smartphone offers great value for the money, complete with a good camera, battery, CPU and more.

Following the launch of the Redmi 4A, the next thing consumers are watching is its first flash sale. Xiaomi confirmed that the Redmi 4A will go on sale for the first time in India on Thursday, March 23. The company has tied up with leading e-commerce giant, Amazon India, for the sale, where the Redmi 4A will be exclusively available 12 p.m. onwards.

For those who want an alternative source, the Redmi 4A will also be put up on sale on Xiaomi's official online storefront, Mi.com, where it will be available consequently. Currently there are no offers on the phone, but its price already makes it a steal for those looking for an affordable smartphone.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A comes in three shades, dark grey, gold and rose gold, but the latter variant will only be on sale in the first week of April, which also marks Xiaomi's anniversary. At Rs. 5,999, the Redmi 4A is a strong competitor to handsets like Lenovo K5 Plus, Moto E3 Power among others.

As for the specifications, the Redmi 4A features a 5-inch HD display, a 13-megapixel rear camera, a 5MP front snapper, and dual SIM 4G VoLTE support. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 425 chipset, 2GB RAM, Android-based MIUI 8 custom UI and 16GB expandable storage up to 128GB.

Under that polycarbonate body with smooth matte finish is a 3,120mAh battery, and it weighs 131.5 grams. For the price it offers, the Redmi 4A is likely to attract many customers. We are yet to witness if the Redmi 4A will set any new records like previous Redmi smartphones from the past. Xiaomi isn't usually shy of boasting the numbers, so we'll know soon enough.