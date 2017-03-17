Xiaomi is all set to release a Redmi device in India, and it could be from the Redmi 4 series that was launched in November last year. The company's India head Manu Kumar Jain has revealed in a tweet that a new Redmi smartphone would be launched at an event on Monday, March 20. He went on to say that they will announce a major milestone in Xiaomi's India journey.

The Chinese technology giant hasn't revealed the Redmi handset that will be released next week, but it could be the Redmi 4, Redmi 4A or Redmi 4 Prime.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 specifications and pricing:

The device sports a 5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 720x1,280 pixels (296 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset and runs MIUI 8 operating system based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow.

It also features a 2GB RAM, a 16GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB, a 13MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, phase detection autofocus, and LED flash, 5MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture, and a 4,100mAh battery.

The Redmi 4 comes with a price tag of 699 Yuan, which is around Rs 6,900.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A specifications and pricing:

The Redmi 4A features a 5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 720x1,280 pixels (296 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, an MIUI 8 operating system based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, a 2GB RAM, and a 16/32GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB. It also has a 13MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, phase detection autofocus, and LED flash, 5MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture, and a 3,120mAh battery.

It is priced at 499 Yuan (around Rs 4,900).

Xiaomi Redmi 4 Prime specifications and pricing:

The Redmi 4 Prime features a 5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (441 ppi pixel density). Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, an MIUI 8 operating system based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, a 3GB RAM, a 32GB internal storage expandable up to 256GB, a 13MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, phase detection autofocus, and LED flash, 5MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture, and a 4,100mAh battery.

The device is priced at 899 Yuan (around Rs 8,900).

Availability:

The new Redmi device will be made available on Amazon India and it has started taking registrations for regular notifications and launch details. It is still not known when it will be available for purchase but it should happen soon after the launch.