Xiaomi announced on Thursday (February 16) that it is rolling out the latest version of MIUI stable ROM to its users. The MIUI 8.2 Global Stable ROM will be available for eligible smartphones over-the-air and users can check the new software via the Updater app.

Xiaomi has revealed which smartphones will receive the MIUI 8.2 stable version and the changes that come along with it. Let's start with the list of eligible smartphones for the new ROM.

According to the company, the first batch of smartphones receiving the MIUI 8.2 Global Stable ROM in the next couple of days include Mi Max, Mi Max Prime, Mi 4i, Mi 3, Mi 4, Mi Note, Redmi 1S and Redmi Note 4G. The second batch includes: Redmi 2, Redmi 2 Prime, Redmi Note 3 Qualcomm, Redmi Note 3 Special Edition, Redmi Note 4 MediaTek, Redmi Note 2, Redmi Note Prime, Mi 2, 2S, Mi 5, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Redmi 3, Redmi 3 Prime, Redmi 3S, Redmi 3S Prime, Redmi Note 4 Qualcomm, Redmi 4 and Redmi 4 Prime. The MIUI 8.2 will be available for these handsets after Monday (February 20).

With this list, Xiaomi covers pretty much all the smartphones it has released till date. So in the next couple of days, you can check the Updater app to download and install the latest upgrade.

Xiaomi MIUI 8.2 Global Stable ROM comes with plethora of changes and improvements, including new system sounds and ringtones, new layout for notification shade, new home-screen settings and more. The important reason to get the new ROM is for the optimisation and bug fixes for series of issues that you may have faced in the past.

Here's the complete changelog according to Xiaomi's MIUI official thread: