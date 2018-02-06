Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, Review, display, design, performance
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 runs MIUI 8 out-of-the-box [Representational picture]KVN Rohit/ IBTimes India

Xiaomi has been maintaining utmost secrecy on its upcoming products, at least until now, but reports have claimed that the Chinese tech giant might announce at least three handsets – two flagships and one mid-ranger. A new device believed to be the upcoming Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S has been spotted on AnTuTu benchmark with impressive score amid reports that Xiaomi is planning to unveil Redmi Note 5 and Mi 7 this month.

It is reported that the company might announce either the Redmi Note 5 or Redmi 5 at its scheduled press event on February 14, which happens to be Valentine's Day, while the flagship Mi 7 is expected to be unveiled at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2018 (MWC 2018) along with the Mi Mix 2s.

Interestingly, a Twitter user by the name Ice Universe has shared the AnTuTu score of a device believed to be the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s. It also went on to say that the handset would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s is said to be codenamed "Polaris".

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
Leaked renders of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5.TargetYouTube.com

It may be mentioned that Xiaomi may announce the Redmi Note 5 before the Mi Mix 2s. The mid-range smartphone is expected to feature either a 5.5-inch full HD display with 401 ppi (pixel density) or a 5.99-inch Full HD screen with 2,160x1,080 pixels resolution,a MediaTek Helio P25 octa-core processor (Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core chipset for Indian market), and an Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 operating system.

Reports have also claimed that it would come in three variants -- 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, 4GB RAM + 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage --, mounts a dual 16MP main camera and a 5MP front-snapper, and houses a 4,000mAh battery.

On the other hand, the flagship Mi 7 is expected to sport a 6-inch bezel-less OLED display, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, mounts a 16Mp main camera and a 16MP front-snapper, comes packed with a 6GB RAM, and houses a 3,350mAh battery.