Xiaomi has been maintaining utmost secrecy on its upcoming products, at least until now, but reports have claimed that the Chinese tech giant might announce at least three handsets – two flagships and one mid-ranger. A new device believed to be the upcoming Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S has been spotted on AnTuTu benchmark with impressive score amid reports that Xiaomi is planning to unveil Redmi Note 5 and Mi 7 this month.

It is reported that the company might announce either the Redmi Note 5 or Redmi 5 at its scheduled press event on February 14, which happens to be Valentine's Day, while the flagship Mi 7 is expected to be unveiled at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2018 (MWC 2018) along with the Mi Mix 2s.

Interestingly, a Twitter user by the name Ice Universe has shared the AnTuTu score of a device believed to be the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s. It also went on to say that the handset would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

Xiaomi MIX 2S AnTuTu Benchmark score：270461

Snapdragon 845！ pic.twitter.com/Myp7Ivllc6 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 6, 2018

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s is said to be codenamed "Polaris".

It may be mentioned that Xiaomi may announce the Redmi Note 5 before the Mi Mix 2s. The mid-range smartphone is expected to feature either a 5.5-inch full HD display with 401 ppi (pixel density) or a 5.99-inch Full HD screen with 2,160x1,080 pixels resolution,a MediaTek Helio P25 octa-core processor (Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core chipset for Indian market), and an Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 operating system.

Reports have also claimed that it would come in three variants -- 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, 4GB RAM + 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage --, mounts a dual 16MP main camera and a 5MP front-snapper, and houses a 4,000mAh battery.

On the other hand, the flagship Mi 7 is expected to sport a 6-inch bezel-less OLED display, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, mounts a 16Mp main camera and a 16MP front-snapper, comes packed with a 6GB RAM, and houses a 3,350mAh battery.