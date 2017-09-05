Xiaomi has announced its flagship Android One phone Mi A1. Powered by Google, the new device has a full metal body and comes with stock Android 7.1.2 Nougat, which means it doesn't run on the company's OS MIUI 9 though it has retained the MIUI camera app.

The Chinese technology giant has announced that the new device will get the Android 8.0 Oreo update before the end of this year, and will be one of the first handsets to receive Google's upcoming operating system Android P.

Specifications

Xiaomi Mi A1 measures 155.4x75.8x7.3 mm, weighs 165 g, mounts a fingerprint sensor in the back and sports a 5.5-inch FHD 2.5D curved glass display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density) protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

Under the hood, it has an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor, an Adreno 506 GPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card) and a 3,080mAh battery with fast-charging technology.

One of the highlights of the Xiaomi Mi A1 is its dual camera. It mounts a 12MP+12MP wide-angle/telephoto rear camera with 26mm lens and f/2.2 aperture / 50mm lens and f/2.6 aperture, 2X optical zoom, 1.25µm large pixels and dual-LED (dual tone) flash, as well as a 5MP front-snapper.

Connectivity

The device supports Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot, Bluetooth 4.2, A2DP, LE, GPS, and USB 2.0 Type-C 1.0 reversible connector.

Price and colour

Xiaomi Mi A1 is priced at Rs 14,999 (around $234 / €200) and will available in three colours — Black, Gold and Pink.

Availability

Xiaomi Mi A1 will be up for sale in India at noon on September 12. It will be made available exclusively on Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home.

It will be released in 37 countries: Bangladesh, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Belarus, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Ukraine, Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Yemen, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Uruguay.