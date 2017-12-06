Xiaomi had launched its first Android One smartphone – Mi A1 – in September, and at Rs 14,999, the smartphone offers great value with its premium design and dual-camera setup. But if you're planning to buy the smartphone in December, you might be in luck. Mi A1 is getting its first-ever price cut of Rs 2,000 flat for a limited time, which means Mi A1 could be yours for Rs 12,999. The special price is available on both Flipkart and Mi.com from December 7 to December 9.

The Mi A1 price drop has been revealed on Flipkart as part of its 'Flipkart Big Shopping Days' sale which will commence on December 7.

Xiaomi Mi A1's main highlight is that it is an Android One smartphone, which means you get stock Android 7.1.2 Nougat out-of-the-box along with guaranteed Android updates for the next two years. Mi A1 will also be getting the Android Oreo update very soon.

Talking about the specifications, the Xiaomi Mi A1 sports a metal (aluminium) unibody design featuring a 5.5-inch FullHD (1080x1920 pixels) display along with Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. The device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

The camera department is another highlight of the Mi A1. It features a dual-rear camera setup which consists a 12MP wide-angle lens and another 12MP telephoto lens. The device's rear camera also features a 'Portrait Mode' and 2X optical zoom functionality. Apart from that it also features Beautify 3.0, and HDR Mode. The front camera is a single 5MP unit for selfies.

The handset features a rear-mounted fingerprint reader just below the dual-camera setup at the centre. It is juiced by a decent 3080mAh battery. The dual SIM smartphone offers 4G VoLTE support, WiFi, Bluetooth and GPS. It also packs in all the important sensors like accelerometer, gyroscope and also an IR blaster.

The Mi A1 comes with a dedicated 10V smart power headphone amplifier which gives out the best audio output when using headphones. The phone is offered in Black, Gold and Rose Gold hues.

