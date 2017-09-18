http://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/655671/xiaomi-redmi-4-review.jpg IBTimes IN

Ever since Xiaomi entered the Indian smartphone market in July 2014, it has been a roller coaster ride for the company, which now dominates the budget phone segment in the country. Xiaomi recently teamed up with Google to help it re-launch its Android One initiative, with the Mi A1 being the Chinese company's first handset to run on stock Android.

Xiaomi Mi A1 features a 5.5-inch full HD display (1,080 x 1,920 pixels) protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The phone comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor, an Adreno 506 GPU, 4GB of RAM, 64GB ROM (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), a 12MP+12MP wide-angle/telephoto rear camera, a 5MP front camera and a 3,080mAh battery.

While the phone comes with stock Android 7.1.2 Nougat out of the box, Xiaomi has also announced that the handset will get the Android 8.0 Oreo update before the end of this year. The Mi A1 is also expected to be one of the first handsets to receive Google's upcoming Android P operating system.

Xiaomi has, once again, decided to use its flash sales model for the new Mi A1, which is priced at Rs. 14,999. The company makes the phone available for purchase once a week at a fixed time. The first flash sale took place at 12:00 pm on September 12, one week after it was launched in New Delhi on September 5. Xiaomi will hold the second flash sale for the Mi A1 on September 19 at 12:00 pm.

Flipkart

Flipkart is offering the Xiaomi Mi A1 in both black and gold colour options. According to the retailer, the flash sale will start on Tuesday, September 19 at 12 noon. Customers will also be able to get the Mi A1 through EMIs starting from Rs. 728 per month.

KVN Rohit/ IBTimes India

Mi.com

In addition to Flipkart, the Mi A1 will also go on sale on Xiaomi's own Mi.com website. You can also download and install the Mi Store app, if you are planning buy the phone directly from Xiaomi.

Mi Home & partner stores

In case you don't want to get into a flash sale rush, you can also buy the Xiaomi Mi A1 from your nearest Mi Home store. If there is no Mi Home store in your city, you can visit any Mi preferred Partner store to get the handset.

There are nearly 700 Mi Preferred Partner stores across 11 cities in India, including Bangalore, Delhi, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Mumbai and Hyderabad. However, you may have to pay some extra money to purchase the handset offline.