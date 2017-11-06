Xiaomi is expected to launch Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus smartphones later this week, with the much-anticipated Redmi Note 5 expected to arrive only by December. All the three upcoming Redmi series phones are rumoured to feature Xiaomi's new full-screen design language. However, Xiaomi has also been reportedly working on a full-screen version of its Mi 6 flagship smartphone.

According to a report by a Chinese website called MyDrivers, Xiaomi is expected to unveil a full-screen smartphone dubbed as the Xiaomi Mi 6C this year. The Mi 6C will be launched as the successor to Xiaomi Mi 5C which was launched earlier this year in March.

The Mi 5C smartphone was Xiaomi's first smartphone to be powered by the company's proprietary Surge S1 SoC, and if the report is to be believed, the upcoming Mi 6C will in all likelihood be powered by Xiaomi's latest in-house chipset called the Surge S2 SoC, which will also be the successor to the Surge S1 that was launched with the Mi 5C.

It was earlier rumoured that the Surge S2 SoC will a 10nm chipset just like the top-end Snapdragon 835, but that claim sounds too good to be true. However, some other reports made a more believable claim that it would be a mid-range chipset like the Snapdragon 652 and is speculated to be produced using the 16nm manufacturing process.

Having said that, the Surge S2 will be configured as an octa-core chipset with four Cortex A73 cores clocked @ 2.2GHz and four Cortex A53 cores @ 1.8GHz. The processor will be mated to a Mali-G71 MP8 GPU and supports UFS 2.1 flash memory.

Coming to the Xiaomi Mi 6C, latest rumours suggest that the smartphone is expected to feature a 5.65-Inch display with full HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) resolution and an aspect ratio of 18:9. However, there is also some speculation regarding its name - it may either be launched as the Mi 6C or Mi 6X.

Earlier leaked specifications also suggest that Xiaomi Mi 6C will feature a double-sided 2.5D curved glass design.

The rest of the specifications, including the dual 12MP+12MP rear camera setup and 8MP front-facing camera, are expected to be the same as the Mi 6.

However, Mi 6C may come in two variants – 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage and a 6GB/128GB variant, whereas Mi 6 came in only a single 6GB RAM with 64GB inbuilt storage configuration.

As far as the pricing is concerned, Mi 6C may be priced starting at 2,699 Yuan, which translates to roughly around Rs 26,300.