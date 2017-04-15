The Xiaomi Mi 6 is no doubt one of the most-anticipated devices of 2017. The flagship from the Chinese technology giant is expected to come with the latest technology in the industry for which people are bound to compare it with some of the premium devices like the recently released Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Apple's iPhone 7 but its real competitor will be OnePlus 5 aka OnePlus 4.

But why so? Well, the Xiaomi Mi 6 may come with impressive specifications that are even superior to some of the premium devices, but it belongs to a different price range. It is expected to be priced between 2,299 Yuan (around $333 / Rs 21,800) and 3,499 Yuan (around $508 / Rs 33,200), which is almost the half the price of the iPhone 7 or the Samsung Galaxy S8. So, the real competitor will be OnePlus 5 aka OnePlus 4 which is expected to be priced at around $499.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is scheduled for release on April 19 while the OnePlus 5 is expected to be released in June, as its predecessor OnePlus 3 will complete a year cycle in the market by this time. There are also reports doing the rounds that the OnePlus flagship will be launched in May but it's not confirmed.

Going by the reports, it appears like the Xiaomi Mi 6 and OnePlus 5 will be on par on with each other in terms of specifications. The Mi 6 is expected to come in two variants, one is expected to sport a 5.15-inch FullHD display with 1,920x1,080p resolution, a 4GB/6GB RAM, a 32GB/64GB/128GB internal memory, a 19MP main camera with Sony IMX400 sensor, an 8MP front-snapper and a 3,200mAH battery. The other model dubbed as the Mi 6 Plus is expected to have a 5.7-inch screen (2,560x1,440p resolution), a 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM, a 64GB/128GB/256GB internal storage, a 12MP dual lens camera with Sony IMX362 sensor on the rear, an 8MP front-snapper and a 4,500mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support. Both the variants are expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and run Android Nougat operating system.

However, not much is known about the OnePlus 5, and more details are expected to surface only when the release date approaches, perhaps in May. All we heard at the moment is that the device may sport a 5.5-inch Quad HD AMOLED display with 2,560x1,440 pixels, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, run an Android Nougat operating system and come packed with a 6GB RAM.