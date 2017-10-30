The final version of MIUI 9 Global ROM was scheduled for launch on November 2 along with a new device but a report has claimed that some Xiaomi Mi 6 handsets have already started receiving the firmware.

According to a report by Tech Value website, the MIUI V9.0.1.0.NCAMEI has been rolled out to the Xiaomi Mi 6 via OTA (over-the-air). The update file weighs 568MB in size and brings several improvements besides fixing bugs.

Also read: MIUI 9 Global Beta ROM 7.9.7 released to Xiaomi devices; here are full download links

The Xiaomi Mi 6 and the Redmi Note 4 were expected to be one of the first devices to get the official MIUI 9 Global ROM but former has got it early.

The Chinese technology giant first released MIUI 9 Global Beta ROM to the Mi 6 and Redmi Note 4 before seeding to Mi MIX, Mi Note 2, Mi 5, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi Max 2, Mi Max, Redmi 4, and Redmi 4X.

It may be mentioned that MIUI 9 Global Beta ROM 7.9.7 was earlier made available to dozens of devices namely the Redmi Note 4 Qualcomm, Redmi Note 4X, Mi 6, Mi Note, Mi Note 2, Mi 5, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi Max, Mi Max Prime, Mi Max 2, Mi 2, Mi 2S, Mi 4, Mi 4i, Redmi 2, Redmi 3, Redmi 3S, Redmi 3X, Redmi Note 4G, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 3 Qualcomm, Redmi Note 3 Special Edition, Redmi Note 2, Redmi 4, and Redmi 4X.

Other Xiaomi smartphones that may get the MIUI 9 Global ROM include the Redmi 2 Prime, Mi 3, Redmi Note Prime, Redmi 3 Prime, Redmi 3S Prime, Redmi 4A, and Redmi 4 Prime.

MIUI 9 is based on Android 7.0 Nougat operating system that was released last year.