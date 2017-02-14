Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 in India and Redmi Note 4X in China outlined the company's success story so far. But that's just the beginning as the Chinese tech giant has some big things in store for fans this year.

One of them is the widely-anticipated Mi 6 flagship, but the latest rumours might tick off some fans.

A post on Weibo revealed a key feature of the Xiaomi Mi 6 and it is not going to sit well with anticipated fans. If the rumour is to be believed, the Mi 6 will have a flat screen and not a dual-edged curved display as previously thought, GizmoChina reported.

Xiaomi has been one of the top disrupters in the smartphone industry and its phones have brought premium specs at an affordable price, challenging the likes of Samsung and other flagship brands.

But the latest rumour about a flat 5.2-inch Full HD TFT LCD panel isn't going to be quite the disruption one would expect from Xiaomi in 2017, a year when most OEMs are at the top of their game.

There's still some hope to see the innovation we'd expect from Xiaomi this year. There have been reports suggesting that the Mi 6 would come in three variants, and the most expensive model would get a dual-edge curved display.

Since the latest post about the Mi 6 doesn't specifically mention a flat screen for all models, we can expect a change in design for the 2017 flagship.

The post adds that the Mi 6 smartphone will indeed use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835, contrary to reports suggesting there will be an in-house Pinecone processor powering the show.

It remains to be seen how Xiaomi plans to address the challenges of securing enough SD835 chips for its phone as an earlier report suggests that all chipsets are being hoarded by Samsung for the Galaxy S8.

It is clear that Xiaomi Mi 6 is not going to launch at MWC 2017 in Barcelona, Spain, this month. This should give the company some time to make good on the SD835 promise. But the company hasn't confirmed anything yet, so it could be just a rumour.

The pricing of the Mi 6 was leaked early.

According to reports, the MediaTek Helio X30 chipset model will cost ¥1,999 (approx. $291/€272/Rs.19,791), while the other variant with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 quad-core and will cost ¥2,499 (approx. $364/€340/Rs.24,742). Both models will have 4GB RAM and LCD-based screen.

However, the premium Mi 6 variant with dual-edge curved display with 6GB RAM and 256GB storage will be priced at ¥2,999 (approx. $436/€409/Rs. 29,692).