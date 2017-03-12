Hype around the Xiaomi Mi 6 has gained momentum with its release date drawing close. Several details, including key specifications have been leaked over the last few weeks, and it has now emerged that its camera will feature Sony IMX400 sensor that was announced recently.

The Chinese technology company hasn't announced the release date of its upcoming flagship, the Xiaomi Mi 6, but reports have claimed it will see the light of day on April 14. It seems to hold water as the Mi 5 was announced in February last year before releasing in April.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 will feature Sony's latest Sony IMX400 sensor in contrary to earlier reports that it will mount an IMX386, according to MyDrivers. However, it will be a surprise if it comes true as Sony usually introduce its latest products in its devices.

According to reports that have appeared so far, Xiaomi will release two versions – one with a 5.15-inch display and the other with a 5.7-inch with dual camera similar to the iPhone 7 Plus. Both the variants are expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, come packed with a 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, and house a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support.

The flagship device is expected to come with a price tag of ¥2,999 (around $364 / €340 / Rs.24,742). It is also reported that company might release a cheaper variant with MediaTek Helio X30 chipset.

(Source: MyDrivers / GizmoChina)