Xiaomi's product portfolio is quite impressive with smartphones, accessories, smart TVs and more. Following the launch of Mi Max 2 in India, the company is going to launch yet another smartphone – the Mi 5X – in China on July 26. But now, the company made the headlines with another product launch.

Xiaomi expanded its Mi TV portfolio with the smallest and cheapest Mi TV ever. The all-new 32-inch Mi TV 4A learns from user's habits to improve on the viewing experience.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A is priced at ¥1099 ($163)-- cheaper than newly-launched Mi Max 2 at ¥1699. At such low price, the Mi TV 4A offers a host of features making it a compelling case. Sadly, the new TV is only available in China and there is no word on international availability. Xiaomi hasn't launched its TV lineup in India despite high market potential.

As for the TV's specifications, it justly compliments the price tag much like other Mi TVs in the company's portfolio. The 32-inch display has a 1,366 x 768 pixel resolution with a refresh rate of 60Ghz and 178-degree viewing angle.

Under the hood, the Mi TV 4A is powered by a quad-core 1.5GHz processor with four Cortex A-53 cores, Mali-450 MP3 GPU, 1GB RAM and 4GB onboard storage. The television has two 5W stereo speakers, two HDMI ports, and one port for AV, S/PDIF output, DTMP, USB and a connector each. You can also connect this TV to your computer and work on it like a normal PC.

What's really interesting about the Mi TV 4A is that it runs Xiaomi TV PatchWall system, which is nothing short of an AI. It includes smart features to recommend content based on user's viewing habits and offers seamless streaming of content and much more.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A will go on sale on July 23 at 12 am local time. As part of an introductory offer, Xiaomi is giving ¥100 off on the shipping.