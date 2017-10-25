Amidst all the rumours and speculations regarding the Redmi Note 5, Xiaomi has silently added three more additions to its products portfolio in India. The company has launched Mi VR Play 2, Mi Power Bank Pro with USB Type-C adapter and Mi Noise Cancelling Earphones. All three products are currently on sale on Mi.com.

Manu Jain, Managing Director, Xiaomi India has announced the launch on Twitter.

We are launching 3 new products: Mi VR Play 2, Mi Power Bank Pro & Mi Noise Cancelling Earphones (Type-C). Sale starts in few mins! #Excited pic.twitter.com/TpGpneQ94y — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) October 25, 2017

The Mi VR Play is priced at Rs 1,299 at launch and it looks very similar to the Google Daydream View VR headset in terms of design, with the lightweight soft fabric outer lining, which Xiaomi claims provides greater comfort for extended hours.

The Xiaomi Mi Power Bank Pro packs a 10,000mAh capacity in a 12.58mm thick body that is 42 percent slimmer than the regular Mi Power Bank with the same capacity. The improved power bank supports two-way fast charging, meaning that you can not only charge your phone faster but also the power bank takes just 3.5 hours to fully charge. Suppose you have a smartphone with Qualcomm Quickcharge support, you can charge it full in just about 2 hours.

The Mi Power Bank Pro comes bundled with a USB-Type C adapter which can be used to charge smartphones, tablets, notebooks and other mobile devices. Xiaomi has priced the portable accessory at Rs 1,599.

The third and most expensive product launched by Xiaomi is the Mi Noise Cancelling Earphones (Type-C). The earphones are again driven by a USB Type-C connector and are compatible only with the Mi 5 and Mi Mix 2 smartphones at the moment. The earphones feature active noise cancellation between 50Hz to 2000Hz frequency range, which is enough to cut out ambient noise above 25 decibels.

The active noise cancellation works on Xiaomi's latest technology which uses Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) sensors embedded in the microphones in each earpiece to detect ambient noise and cancel it out using opposing frequencies. The Mi Noise Cancelling Earphones are Hi-Res Audio certified and use patented hybrid dual-dynamic and balanced armature drivers to deliver exceptional audio output. The high-end earphones are acoustically tuned by Grammy award-winning sound designer Luca Bignardi and have been priced at Rs 2,999.