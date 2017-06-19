Remember the epic battles between late Chyna and Triple H in the WWE, earlier known as the WWF? Yes, those pro wrestling matches had the power to trump most of the boring matches we see in the WWE today.

Things could be set for a change, however.

James Ellsworth, a particular individual, could come out as the saviour for the WWE fans. The 5'9" pro wrestler, who makes his appearances in the WWE as Carmella's accomplice on SmackDown Live, has just incited the entire women's division, and the Divas want a piece of him inside the ring!

It must be said, however, that Triple H, who is in charge of a corporate role with the WWE now, mentioned earlier this year that it would make absolutely no sense to see another run of intergender matches in the WWE.

He mentioned: "I don't think the real world is ready to see a guy beat the crap out of the woman. Maybe it works at small levels like in indie wrestling, but I don't feel it will [work] for the WWE." All quotes here.

However, with one of WWE Attitude Era's integral figures Shane McMahon given the charge of SmackDown, it won't be a surprise to find him arranging an intergender match between Ellsworth and one of the furious ladies, in the near future?

This is not what I had envisioned for the FIRST EVER Women's #MITB match. @realellsworth and @CarmellaWWE just robbed the #WWE Universe. — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) June 19, 2017

Carmella's shocking win in the Money in the Bank 2017 event on Sunday, June 18, has absolutely incited the likes of Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Tamina Snuka and even Monday Night Raw's Bayley.

There is a war waging between the women's division and Ellsworth, as we write.

If @realellsworth wants to compete in the #SDLive women's division, he can step through the ropes anytime. I'll be happy to break his arm. — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 19, 2017

I didn't come to #SDLive to play games. I'm here to be the best & represent a brand. @realellsworth is a joke and so is that win. #MITB — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) June 19, 2017

Our prediction is a match between Becky Lynch and James Ellsworth in the next big SmackDown Live pay-per-view (PPV) event. What do you think?