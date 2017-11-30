John Cena is one of the most popular WWE stars in the world, and has a large fan following. The American, who was recently in Australia as part of promotional work for the film Ferdinand, tried his hand at the gentleman's game, and one can fairly assume that he will not be thinking of shifting professions.

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson was also present during the small cricket session. He provided Cena with some important tips too. However, that did not land in the right ears as Cena had a batting stance, which resembled a baseball player rather than a cricketer.

The stance does not come of much as a surprise, considering he is from America, where baseball is the most popular sport.

John Cena playing cricket with Shane Watson in Australia pic.twitter.com/HODM9NvVZC — Fazeela Saba (@FazeelaSaba1) November 29, 2017

The 16-time world champion missed a number of balls and hardly connected. He just threw his bat around without making success. The situation turned out to be even more embarrassing when a young girl troubled Cena with her bowling.

John Cena Cricket Fail, Gets Schooled By Young Girl https://t.co/19TyHDCpVN — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) November 30, 2017

However, the wrestler himself, via tweet, admitted that he struggled in playing the game of cricket.

Cena, however, had a great time, meeting fans also also some members of the Sydney Thunder Big Bash team.

He posed for photographs, and also took some time out to visit some popular destinations in Australia.