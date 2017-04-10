The WWE Monday Night Raw on April 10 is set to go down in history as we get set to witness a major superstar 'shake-up'. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon announced last week on the WWE's flagship show that things are about to change post WrestleMania 33.

The whole week, WWE fans have been thinking what possibly can those changes be. After the brand split last year, the likes of John Cena and Dean Ambrose went to SmackDown, while the likes of Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair moved to Raw.

However, with so many debuts taking place over Raw and SmackDown after WrestleMania 33 last week, we could be in for witnessing a major change.

Here's what could be happening:

Time for the New Day split

The New Day gimmick has continued for months

The New Day gimmick has continued for months and truth be told, one of the most entertaining runs in the WWE over the recent years has been of the New Day, featuring Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

However, now that the attention has been drawn, WrestleMania 33 hosted and the gimmick getting a bit too-much for the WWE fans, the pro wrestling company could be splitting them.

At the moment, all three superstars are on Monday Night Raw, but following the superstar shake-up, this is what could be happening...Big E is set for another big push.

Raw: Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston

SmackDown Live: Big E

Bobby Roode to Raw (from NXT)

A few weeks back, a certain social media conversation took place between Roode and Kurt Angle, the general manager of WWE Raw. That could have been the seed planted of another long association between the veterans, giving pro wrestling fans around the world, another glimpse of history (read, TNA Impact Wrestling memories).

AJ Styles to Raw (from SmackDown); Sami Zayn to SmackDown

Since the brand split, AJ Styles has been undisputedly the leader of the SmackDown locker room.

Since the brand split, AJ Styles has been undisputedly the leader of the SmackDown locker room. He outclassed everyone, defeated SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 33 and a shaking of hands happened between them in last week's SmackDown...almost signalling a change of paths now.

A face turn is definitely happening for now. But, it will be taking place on Monday Night Raw. And did we mention that Finn Balor and former members of the Bullet Club...Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, are also at Raw.

Charlotte Flair to SmackDown (from Raw); Alexa Bliss to Raw

To be honest, Charlotte has the charisma and the personality to rule over the WWE women's division in the years to come.

To be honest, Charlotte has the charisma and the personality to rule over the WWE women's division in the years to come. And it's time for the daughter of the 'Nature Boy' Ric Flair to dominate SmackDown.

Nia Jax can now take the position as the biggest heel of Monday Night Raw, while Charlotte can operate as the biggest heel of SmackDown, in the women's division.

Samoa Joe to SmackDown (from Raw); Dean Ambrose to Raw

Joe is one of the most gifted pro wrestlers in the history of the sports entertainment

Joe is one of the most gifted pro wrestlers in the history of the sports entertainment, but we haven't seen the best of him yet in the WWE. A move to SmackDown can come as a major push to his career to excel with the company. A possible feud with Shinsuke Nakamura can skyrocket the ratings.

Also, he can challenge Randy Orton for the title shot.

WWE Shake up 2017 (Monday Night Raw)

Date: April 10

Time: 8 pm EST (12 am GMT, 5.30 am IST [Tuesday])

Venue: Nassau Coliseum Uniondale, New York

Where to watch live

India: TV - Ten 2, Ten 1 HD

UK: TV - Sky Sports 5/HD

USA: TV - USA Network

Live streaming - WWE Network

Live updates - WWE Twitter