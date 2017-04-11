The WWE "Superstars Shake-up", as promised by the company's chairman Vince McMahon, finally took place on Monday Night Raw April 10 at the Nassau Coliseum Uniondale, New York.

A plethora of WWE superstars made the switch from the SmackDown Live brand to Monday Night Raw. The list doesn't end here as Tuesday's SmackDown Live reveals the WWE superstars who will be moving from WWE Raw to the pro-wrestling company's Tuesday night show.

WWE shake up 2017: Full predictions

While many of our predictions did turn out as we expected it to be, for example, Dean Ambrose and Alexa Bliss making it to Monday Night Raw, we were quite surprised that the headliner of SmackDown, AJ Styles, didn't make the switch.

After what happened in the SmackDown after WrestleMania 33, we got a signal neverthless that the TNA Impact Wrestling legend would be switching to Raw. But until now, that has not happened. Is there still a possibility for the switch to happen for AJ Styles?

Well, the options are very much open.

List of top 'shake-ups' that took place on Monday

Dean Ambrose to RAW: Yes, the Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Ambrose) is back under the same roof!

The Miz with Maryse: No separation at all! The WWE's 'IT' couple are together again: this time to conquer Monday Night Raw.

Bray Wyatt: With the Wyatt family broken, it's time for the 'eater of the worlds' to go through another solo run. Bray's switch to Raw also places him under the same roof as 'monster among men' Braun Strowman.

Mickie James, Alexa Bliss to RAW: Two of the top personalities from the SmackDown women's locker room appeared at Raw on Monday. While Mickie James is a veteran, Alexa Bliss is pocket-sized dynamite!

Bryan Saxton to SmackDown, David Otunga to Raw: Not just the in-ring superstars, the 'shake-up' took place between WWE commentary teams as well.