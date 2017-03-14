One of the most sizzling WWE superstars in the women's division at the moment, Sasha Banks, is secretly married and we have known nothing of that until this week. Banks, the 25-year-old Californian, who is also the cousin of American rapper Snoop Dogg, has been married to Sarath Ton, since August 2016.

Sasha, whose real name is Mercedes Kaestner-Varnado, recently appeared in the podcast "Making Their Way To The Ring," hosted by WWE ring announcer Lillian Garcia, and revealed the secret she has been holding for so many months now.

But why was she holding back for so long?

"OK, you know what? Yes. I'll tell you. You're the first one I've admitted it to. I am married. I just hide it because our fans are so crazy sometimes, you know? Fans are just so crazy," said Sasha in the podcast.

"I see what they write to him on Twitter, and I don't like that stuff. If you're saying he's ugly, or he shouldn't be with me because of this or that. That hurts me."

Clearly, in the age of social media trolls, we can't help but understand the reason the star pro- wrestler had to hide such a good news for so long!

So, who is Sasha Banks' husband Sarath Ton?

Costume designer with the WWE: Sarath is the brains behind the costumes of WWE's top women superstars Paige, Summer Rae and Sasha Banks!

He has designed the iconic costumes of many female WWE superstars including Paige and Summer Rae. In addition, he has designed Sasha Banks' gear throughout her entire WWE career.

Also a pro wrestler: Under the name Mikaze and Kid Mikaze, he has competed in the Indie pro wrestling promotions like the Chaotic Wrestling, where he has held the heavyweight championship title as well as the tag team titles and the New England Championship title.

He has also competed at the Premier Wrestling Federation and was also a part of WWE NXT under the ring name, Rutherford Hayes.