WrestleMania never fails to disappoint and WrestleMania 33 certainly did not. There were a number of high profile matches lined up including eight titles on the line. The biggest surprise of the night was no doubt the return of The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff Hardy), who were a last minute addition to the WWE Raw tag team match.

Seth Rollins and Triple H continued their rivalry in a non-sanctioned match after Rollins signed a contract to make the match official on the previous episode of Raw despite his knee injury. Randy Orton got his shot for the WWE Championship against Bray Wyatt after he won the Royal Rumble as the two continued their rivalry after Orton betrayed Wyatt.

However, two of the most highly anticipated matches of the night was the match for the WWE Universal Championship between Brock Lesnar and Goldberg. Lesnar was humiliated by Goldberg twice at Survivor Series and at Royal Rumble and he will be looking for revenge.

The main event of the night was between a legend and a future legend as The Undertaker took on Roman Reigns. This was set to be an emotional match at the end of it all as there were reports that The Undertaker could be set to retire after this match.

Here is the complete results from WrestleMania 33.

AJ Styles defeated Shane McMahon via pin fall after he hit him with a Phenomenal Forearm.

Kevin Owens defeated Chris Jericho via pin fall (c) to become the new United States Champion.

Bayley (c) defeated Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Nia Jax to retain the WWE Raw Women's Championship

The Hardy Boyz defeated The Club (c), Enzo Amore and Big Cass, and Sheamus and Cesaro in a ladder match to become the new WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

John Cena and Nikki Bella defeated The Miz and Maryse via pin fall. Cena proposed to Nikki after the match.

Seth Rollins defeated Triple H via pin fall after he hit him with a pedigree.

Randy Orton defeated Bray Wyatt (c) via pin fall to become the new WWE Championship.

Brock Lensar defeated Goldberg (c) to become the new WWE Universal Champion.

Naomi defeated Alexa Bliss (c), Carmella, Natalya and Becky Lynch to become the new WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Roman Reigns defeated The Undertaker via pin fall. After the match The Undertaker left his gloves and coat inside the ring hinting that that could have been his last match in the WWE.

There were three pre-show matches

Neville (c) defeated Austin Aries to retain the WWE cruiserweight Championship

Mojo Rawley eliminated Jinder Mahal to win the 33-man Battle royal for the André the Giant Memorial Trophy

Dean Ambrose (c) defeated Baron Corbin to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

