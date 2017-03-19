This week, Priyanka Chopra, Jacqueline Fernandez and Anushka Sharma have tried their best to impress all with their style statements.

Priyanka is one of the best dressed celebs in the industry and she nailed it this week as well. PeeCee recently appeared on Jimmy Fallon's show and we just loved her navy Fendi look. The top half-knot and the navy eyeshadow worked really well with the dress.

Anushka is winning hearts with her amazing outfits during Phillauri promotions. Sonakshi Sinha surprisingly chose her dress wisely and looked pretty. Jacqueline too looked beautiful in a white gown as she attended Femina and Nykaa Beauty Awards 2017, while Alia Bhatt walked the ramp at Amazon India Fashion Week 2017 with grace.

Best-dressed:

While Jacqueline, Anushka, Priyanka and others were the best dressed actresses of this week, there were a few who failed to impress. Vaani Kapoor, who awed one and all in her debut movie Shuddh Desi Romance, courted controversy over her alleged nip and tuck in Befikre.

However, the actress defended herself saying she looked different because she lost a few pounds. Recently, Vaani walked the ramp at Amazon India Fashion Week 2017 and attended Femina and Nykaa Beauty Awards 2017, and she looked like she has put on weight.

Other actresses who fit the worst dressed bill this week include Swara Bhaskar, Daisy Shah and Richa Chadha.

Worst-dressed: