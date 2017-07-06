The world's best beaches list is out and Radhanagar beach in Andaman Nicobar's Havelock Island is the only beach from India that made it to the list. The best beaches list also includes a small British beach while exotic beach destination like Spain's Costa del Sol couldn't make it to the list.

SUITCASE Magazine, a travel and fashion magazine, compiled the world's top 10 best beaches list. The magazine rated Pamalican in the Philippines as the best beach in the world, followed by Bocas del Toro in Panama as the second best beach, while Tikehau Island in French Polynesia as the third best beach.

Rhossili Bay on the Gower Peninsula in Swansea has been rated as the 10th best beach in the world. Suitcase Magazine described Rhossili Bay and one of the best beaches in the world that has a "three-mile long stretch of wide beach with fantastic views from atop Rhossili Down and an exposed shipwreck visible only at low tide."

"Recognition of this nature is nothing new for Rhossili Bay, but it reinforces how lucky we are to have such a world class beach on our doorstep here in Swansea. It also shows why we include stunning images and footage of Gower's coastline so regularly in our outdoor and online advertising campaigns to encourage as many people as possible to visit Swansea Bay," Robert Francis-Davies, Swansea Council's cabinet member for tourism, said in a statement.

"Tourism is already worth more than £400 million a year to Swansea's economy, but recognition of this kind will further raise Swansea Bay's profile right across the world. This will hopefully result in increased awareness, visits, spend and jobs locally."

Check out the photos of the top 10 beaches below:

Pamalican, Philippines

Bocas del Toro, Panama

El Paraíso ☀️? en Panamá ???.. #BocasDelToro #Playa #panamagram | ? @moliverallen A post shared by PanamaGram (@panamagram) on Jul 3, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

Tikehau Island, French Polynesia

Baia do Sancho, Fernando de Noronha, Brazil

Koh Kradan, Thailand

Ett alternativt lördagsnöje ? #tui #thailand #krabi #kohkradan A post shared by TUI Sverige (@tuisverige) on Nov 12, 2016 at 4:11am PST

Radhanagar Beach, Havelock Island, India

Honokalani Beach, Maui, Hawaii

Black sand. ? ? #honokalanibeach #waianapanapa #statepark #maui A post shared by Aya Kourtam (@akourtam) on Aug 26, 2015 at 2:41am PDT

South Beach, Miami, USA

#USA #Miami #miamibeach #southbeach #southbeachmiami #beach #bluesky #whitesand #clearwaterbeach #swimming A post shared by Nicole Christina (@_nicolechristina) on Jul 5, 2017 at 7:38pm PDT

Loblolly Beach, British Virgin Islands

This magical island gets better each trip ✨ A post shared by Courtney Scherer-Scott (@xcourttt) on May 18, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

Rhossili Bay, Swansea, UK