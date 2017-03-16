A 23-year-old nurse has become an internet sensation for her sizzling hot pictures on Instagram. Carina Linn from Taiwan has been breaking the internet with her steamy photos and is now being called 'the world's sexiest woman.'
Carina is a full-time nurse, but she likes modelling on her leisure hours. Although she has just 65 posts on Instagram, the hot diva has already got over 2 lakh followers.
She has been getting a lot of attention for her jaw-dropping photos and rightly so. However, she also received some hate comments for sharing such revealing pictures being a nurse.
Carina has a reply for her haters as one publication quoted her as saying, "I am not sure what the fuss is about. There's no rule that a nurse cannot become a model when not on duty".
"I am me. I do things that make me happy, I don't think that I am anything special or extraordinary, I am just someone leading an ordinary life," she added.
Nevertheless, the Taiwan nurse's bikini and other sexy photos have certainly made her the latest internet sensation. Check some of her hottest pictures on Instagram: