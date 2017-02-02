1 / 1

On February 3, BSE Ltd., the 142-year-old stock exchange, will join the likes of listed stock exchanges of the world such as Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE); Nasdaq, London Stock Exchange Group (LSE); Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and Deutsche Borse.

BSE will be the second Indian stock exchange to be listed, after Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX), whose shares were listed in March 2012.

Some of the top 10 shareholders of the 142-year-old bourse include Singapore Exchange, Deutsche Borse, SBI, LIC. The IPO was open for subscription between January 23 and 25, 2017. The BSE IPO was in the nature of offer for sale, or OFS, that enables existing shareholders to sell their holdings and encash their profit.

The BSE IPO got an overwhelming response last month, with investors lapping up 1.54 crore (15.4 million) shares in a big way. The Rs 1,243-crore public issue was oversubscribed 51 times and the equity shares of Rs 2 face value were offered at a price band of Rs 805-806 per share.

Angel Broking, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities had recommended "subscribe" for the BSE IPO.

On January 31, 2017, Intercontinental Exchange had a market capitalisation of $34.5 billion, Nasdaq $11.19 billion, London Stock Exchange Group £10.88 billion, Stock Exchange of Hong Kong HKD 231 billion and Deutsche Borse €16.26 billion.