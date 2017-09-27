Sofia Vergara, who plays the role of Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on ABC sitcom Modern Family, is on the top of the list of the world's highest-paid TV actress for the sixth year in a row.

The 45-year-old Colombian actress has earned a whopping $41.5 million in the last financial year. Modern Family apart, most of the income of the Emmy-nominated actress comes from licensing and endorsement deals with brands like CoverGirl and Pepsi.

"Our endorsement department is a well-oiled machine," Luis Balaguer, Vergara's manager and business partner for over 20 years, told Forbes. "Even now, our attention is on the people watching Modern Family and how to appeal to them outside of the show, too."

This year The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco remained in the no 2 spot as she took home $26 million. Most of her income comes from the CBS sitcom.

The Mindy Project star Mindy Kaling and Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo finished in the third spot making around $13 million last year.

Here is the list of top ten actresses from the Forbes list of this year's highest-paid TV actresses: