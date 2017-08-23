After world's highest paid actresses, now Forbes has revealed the highest paid actors in the world and Mark Wahlberg has taken the lead with $68 million. Wahlberg dethroned Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who was the highest paid actor last year.

Wahlberg earned $42 million more than Emma Stone, who was named this year's highest paid actress in the world. Not only Wahlberg, but 13 other actors in the world's highest paid actors list earned more than Stone between June 2016 and June 2017.

In total, the 10 highest paid actors earned a total of $488.5m between June 2016 and June 2017, which is more than twice the total of the top 10 actresses earned in the same year – $172.5m.

Emma Stone
Emma Stone wears a red lip colour during a ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California.Reuters

Also, compared to their female counterpart, the male list includes more actors who hail from outside the US. Chinese actor Jackie Chan is the fifth highest paid actor with $49 million, while Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar also featuring in the list. Shah Rukh is the eighth highest paid actor with $38 million income between June 2016 and June 2017, Salman is the ninth highest paid with $37 million income and Akshay rounds up the top 10 with $35.5 million income.

This year, Dwayne slipped from the top position to the second spot despite witnessing a slight growth in his income compared to last year. The Moana actor earned $65 million, thanks to Baywatch and upcoming movie Jumanji.

The third in the list is Dwayne's Fast and Furious co-star Vin Diesel, who earned $54.5 million. Adam Sandler scored the fourth position with $50.5 million, while Chan rounded up the top five with $49 million.

Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr, who was the eighth highest paid actor last year, jumped to sixth position this year with $48 million, followed by Tom Cruise with $43 million.

Take a look at the highest paid actors of 2017 below:

Mark Wahlberg: $68 million

2016: Not in the top 10 list

Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg is the highest paid actor in the worldJOSHUA LOTT/AFP/Getty Images

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson: $65 million

2016: $64 million

Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson is the 2nd highest paid actor in the worldReuters

Vin Diesel: $54.5 million

2016: $35 million

Vin Diesel
Vin Diesel is the 3rd highest paid actor in the worldPhillip Faraone/Getty Images for NALIP

Adam Sandler: $50.5 million

2016: Not in the top 10 list

Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler is the 4th highest paid actor in the worldVALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images

Jackie Chan: $49 million

2016: $61 million

Jackie Chan
Jackie Chan is the 5th highest paid actor in the worldKevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr $48 million

2016: $33 million

Robert Downey Jr
Robert Downey Jr is the 6th highest paid actor in the worldVALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Tom Cruise: $43 million

2016: $53 million

Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise is the 7th highest paid actorReuters

Shah Rukh Khan: $38 million

2016: $33 million

Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan is the 8th highest paid actor in the worldDIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP/Getty Images

Salman Khan: $37 million

2016: Not in the top 10 list 

Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 11
Salman Khan is the 9th highest paid actor in the worldPR Handout

Akshay Kumar: $35.5 million

2016: $31.5 million

Akshay Kumar
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is the 10th highest paid actor in the worldSTRDEL/AFP/Getty Images