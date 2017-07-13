Samsung, on Thursday, unveiled what it claimed to be the world's first commercial Cinema LED display. The screen, which is designed as a High Dynamic Range (HDR) LED theatre display, has been installed at the Lotte Cinema World Tower in South Korea.

According to the company, the new HDR-compatible Cinema LED display will provide viewers "a more vibrant viewing experience," thanks to its next-generation picture quality and superior audio, for which Samsung Audio Lab has collaborated with HARMAN Professional Solutions.

The new Cinema LED display is nearly 10.3 metres (33.8 feet) wide, and can accommodate a variety of theatre configurations. Samsung claims that the display brings HDR picture quality to the big screen with both 4K resolution (4,096 x 2,160) and peak brightness levels of 146fL, which is nearly 10 times greater than the quality offered by existing projector technologies.

"Based on Samsung's display technology, we commercialized the cinema LED screen that does away with the need projectors," Kim Hyun-suk, who heads Samsung's display business, told Yonhap.

To offer an equally remarkable audio experience, Samsung has integrated state-of-the-art audio technologies from JBL by HARMAN, including powerful speakers bordering the screen, proprietary audio processing technology and JBL's Sculpted Surround system.

According to Samsung, the Cinema LED display makes use of a range of dark and ambient lighting conditions, making it ideal for corporate events, concerts, sports event viewing and gaming competitions.

Prior to its commercial release, Samsung's Cinema LED display went through a series of rigorous tests. In May, the screen became the first product to achieve full compliance with the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI) theatre technology standards.

Samsung, which expects at least 10 percent of the world's movie theatres to adopt the cinema LED screen, said that it would soon bring the new display to the theatres in the United States, China, Europe and Southeast Asia.

The company also said that it had been working with global film brands like Fox and Universal Studio to produce movies with HDR technology. Samsung's cinema LED screen was first unveiled in March at the CinemaCon trade show in Las Vegas.