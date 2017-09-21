Kreisel Electric, an Austria based automotive battery cell maker, unveiled the world's first electric Hummer on Tuesday. The Hummer H1 prototype has been unveiled by Hummer's unofficial brand ambassador, Arnold Schwarzenegger at Kreisel Electric's new research and development centre in Rainbach, Muhlkreis district, Upper Austria.

"Kreisel Electric electrified my G-class last winter and now a Hummer. If Kreisel keeps it up at this pace, I will soon be able to fly here from LA in an electric aeroplane," Hollywood actor and politician Schwarzenegger said after unveiling the model.

The company claimed it has developed electrically powered Hummer H1 in just two months. The model is equipped with high-performance batteries with 100 kWh capacity and two electric motors on the front and back axles. The setup has a total output of 360 kW (490hp). Kreisel Electric said the prototype can reach speeds of up to 120kmph and has a range of about 300 kilometres and a total weight of whopping 3,300 kg.

Hummer is considered the epitome of the go-anywhere vehicle. Road-legal models like H1, H2 and H3 were popular for their massive road presence. Hummer models were criticised for poor fuel efficiency and excessive emissions. The standard Hummer model consumes up to 24-litres of fuel for every 100 kilometres and emits up to 470g CO2 per kilometre.

"With our electrified prototypes, we want to show what is possible using Kreisel technology. We will certainly not mass-produce these models. But our Hummer is a powerhouse in wolf's clothing, one that drives so quietly even the sheep are not disturbed," said Markus Kreisel, one of the founders of Kreisel Electric.