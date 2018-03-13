Attention, sleep lovers, diligent nappers and clinomaniacs – in case you weren't aware, there's an actual day dedicated to your favorite hobby on the planet.

March 16 is celebrated as World Sleep Day and in honor of the blissful activity that sends us off to the happy place we all love so much, the World Sleep Society marks the day as a step towards spreading awareness regarding important sleep issues.

But sleeping is mostly accompanied by an assortment of imaginary scenarios created by the subconscious, which we call dreams. While about 95 percent of these dreams disappear from the memory even before we even get out of bed, certain ones create a far more lingering effect on our mind – and some can even become recurring.

According to psychologist and dream expert Dr. Ian Wallace, some of these recurring dreams includes losing your teeth, being chased and funnily enough, not being able to find a loo in time, and they all have different meanings.

Writing for TotalJobs, Dr. Wallace said, They raise a problem and draw on past experiences to help us understand how we can make the most of future opportunities."

From a crumbling confidence to being driven towards one's goals, here are top five dreams Dr. Wallace decoded, speaking to Daily Mail Online.

1. Being chased

Nightmares involving being chased mean that certain issues in your life need confrontation, or you want to confront those issues, but aren't sure how to go about it.

The issue can also provide an opportunity for you to pursue a personal ambition, which is usually suppressed. It brings your attention to the unrealized talents towards fulfilling these ambitions.

2. Teeth falling out

Teeth symbolize confidence and the feeling of power – so the fear of them falling out in your dream could mean your confidence crumbling.

Instead of feeling helpless due to the lack of power you might be feeling, take it as a challenge that you can truly overcome.

3. Unable to find a toilet

Toilets are a fundamental need, so the lack of one in sight when you really need it in your dreams could mean a challenge in your waking life where you're unable to clearly express what you need.

Spending a lot of time looking after the needs of others rather than your own could result in this.

4. Naked in public

Clothes are a cover-up we use to present an image of ourselves to the people around us. So, a dream where you're naked in public could suggest the possibility of a situation in real life where you're feeling vulnerable or exposed.

Despite being a potentially embarrassing idea in general, opening up to others could help at times too.

5. Unprepared for an exam

These dreams could mean you are critically examining your own self about your performances and possibly constantly judging yourself for the same, in your waking life. Instead of doing that, try celebrating your talents and accepting what you know and have achieved.