August 19 is observed as World Photography Day. In 2010 on this day, World Photo Day hosted its first global online gallery and over 250 photographers shared their pictures, while people from more than 100 countries visited the website. It was marked as the first official and globally-reaching World Photo Day.

So, on a day for celebrating photography, we bring to you 10 Indian photographers you need to follow on Instagram :

Madhumita Nandi

According to Deccan Herald, Madhumita Nandi believes: "You never know where a story lies. Most people don't know how to find these stories because they are blind to their surroundings, when all they need to do is look."

When i can hear the woods speak to me, then I begin to listen to myself. ________ Shot on assignment with @wildcraftin #ComeAlive #nature A post shared by Madhumita Nandi (@madhumitanandi) on Nov 4, 2015 at 2:47am PST

Hashim Badani

Hashim Badani is a Mumbai-based photographer. He captures the fading beauties of the old city like in the picture below, where he wrote: "Bhindi Bazaar is the unofficial home of the Dawoodi Bohra community in Bombay. It is the cities first cluster development project. The residence have moved out and the cacophony has been temporary put on halt."

Bhindi Bazaar is the unofficial home of the Dawoodi Bohra community in Bombay. It is the cities first cluster development project. The residence have moved out and the cacophony has been temporary put on halt. #bombay #lastchancetosee #bhindibazzar #cities #development #latergram#grammasters3 A post shared by hashimbadani (@hashimbadani) on May 19, 2014 at 9:26am PDT

Ronny Sen

Early this year, Ronny Sen won the Getty Images Instagram Grant for his work on the coal town of Jharia in Jharkhand. He told Scroll.in: "Jharia is a place where historically everybody has failed, from the government to mafia to multinationals. And people need to see this reality, which almost looks like a post-apocalyptic world."

Anup J Kat

Underwater photographer Anup J Kat accompanyed a married couple to South Africa for a two-day shoot at various tourist spots. According to EconomicTimes, that was his first such outing. Te daily quoted him as saying: "Many travellers are realising that they are not great with the camera. They resort to just taking selfies. Thus, taking a photographer along has gained momentum."

Manou

Manou photographs India's street style, and his pictures are a mixture of urban and rural niche. Manou told Scroll: "Earlier I wouldn't ask everyone to stop for my images...But then I realised if I want to respect everyone in the same way I should ask and photograph everyone in the same manner – that led to a uniformity."

