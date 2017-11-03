Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated much anticipated international mega food event, 'World Food India' 2017 from Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.

The three-day-long event, is organised by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries. It welcomes to host a congregation of global investors and business leaders of major food companies from November 3 to 5 in New Delhi.

This is the first time that India is hosting such an event for the food processing sector.

During the event, India is hosting over 2,000 participants and 200 companies from around 30 countries.

India is expected to attract an investment of US $10 billion in food processing sector and generate 1 million jobs in the next 3 years.

Will this event strengthen India's position as a global food factory?

Check out the video to find out more.