Pope Francis on Monday, October 13, elicited a standing ovation at the United Nations after his speech at the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) after he channelled Elvis Presley when calling for global action on hunger, climate change and migration.

He was speaking on the occasion of World Food Day 2017, and touched on the three topics the FAO had focused on when aiming for "Zero Hunger."

He subsequently wrote on his Twitter handle: "Ensuring everyone's right to food and nourishment is an imperative we cannot ignore. It is a right to which there are no exceptions!"

Pope's views at FAO

Speaking at the FAO on the correlation between climate change and hunger, Pope Francis said on Monday: "We see the effects of climate change every day. We need to change our lifestyles and consumption patterns [in order to address both hunger and climate change]."

He added: "We need to change direction. Food demand is increasing. We need to ensure that food is available for all."

The pope also said: "Managing human mobility needs to be imbued with love, to enrich all. We need to have unity and dialogue."

It was during the speech that he channelled Elvis and his famous lyrics on "a little less conversation" and "a little more action," and said: "We cannot act only if others do, nor limit ourselves to pity, because pity is limited to emergency aid, while love inspires justice."

Needling the US

Also, he emphasised on the need for the world to stick to the Paris Accord on climate change.

Although he did not name anyone when saying that "unfortunately, some are distancing themselves" from the treaty, it was clear to all that the intended target was the United States and its President Donald Trump.

The US has pulled out of the Paris Accord. However, many cities and counties in the country have pledged to stick to the goals enumerated by it.